Markets JSE pushes higher as focus turns to US payrolls report Stocks that make most of their income from SA were broadly higher, giving President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to reshuffle his cabinet a stamp of approval

The JSE edged up on Friday, at the end of what has been a very strong week for the local share market.

However, the gains did not necessarily play out at an all-index level, primarily because of Naspers, whose shares were sold off earlier in the week. Naspers accounts for about 15% of the all share...