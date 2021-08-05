Markets JSE weaker as fears of China’s tech clampdown persist Naspers and Prosus head the laggards as state-owned Securities Times takes a fresh aim at online gaming industry BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Thursday, mirroring its global peers, as investors remained cautious about China’s regulatory clampdown on the technology sector.

Tech-heavy stocks had staged a rebound for the first time in three days on Wednesday after Chinese media toned down their criticism of the gaming industry. ..