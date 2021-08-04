JSE lifts as Naspers recovers from shock sell-off
China’s state media referred to online games as ‘spiritual opium’, rattling investors still recovering from last week’s fall
04 August 2021 - 11:46
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digest China’s clampdown on the technology sector and the spread of the Covid-19 Delta strain.
The local bourse was on track to break a three-day losing streak, with Naspers — which owns 29% of Chinese internet giant Tencent via its global investment vehicle, Prosus — also firming for the first time in three days recovering from renewed fears that China’s actions against private enterprises would spread to the entire online entertainment industry...
