Markets JSE lifts as Naspers recovers from shock sell-off China's state media referred to online games as 'spiritual opium', rattling investors still recovering from last week's fall

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digest China’s clampdown on the technology sector and the spread of the Covid-19 Delta strain.

The local bourse was on track to break a three-day losing streak, with Naspers — which owns 29% of Chinese internet giant Tencent via its global investment vehicle, Prosus — also firming for the first time in three days recovering from renewed fears that China’s actions against private enterprises would spread to the entire online entertainment industry...