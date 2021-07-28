News Leader
WATCH: Are local bonds losing their appeal?
RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about the activity on the local bonds market
28 July 2021 - 08:21
Local bonds seem to be losing their appeal as net bond outflows amounted to R3.7bn over the past week. This takes net outflows for the year to close to R50bn.
Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg for insight on the trends playing out in the fixed-income market.
RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about the activity on the local bonds market
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.