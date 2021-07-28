Markets

News Leader

WATCH: Are local bonds losing their appeal?

RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about the activity on the local bonds market

28 July 2021
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Local bonds seem to be losing their appeal as net bond outflows amounted to R3.7bn over the past week. This takes net outflows for the year to close to R50bn.

Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg for insight on the trends playing out in the fixed-income market.

