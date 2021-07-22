Market data — July 22 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Narratives that the destruction of property and schools last week were driven by hunger or by the state’s intransigence to poverty are misleading
Deaths linked to the violence that gripped Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last week climbs as more people succumb to their injuries
A judge will adjudicate on Zuma’s application to have the lead prosecutor, Billy Downer, recused from the arms deal trial
World’s biggest restaurant chain promises to diversify its supply chain
SA Reserve Bank had been set to revise growth forecasts higher, but the violence had prevented that
Strategy should be a priority for those wanting to remain relevant in the future
Italy says a statement on the environment has been agreed, but energy and climate change talks on Friday are expected to be tougher
Hosts triumph over depleted SA squad as strong teams on paper succumb to weaker sides
Four-model range takes on Hilux and Ranger in premium double-cab segment
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.