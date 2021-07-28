Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Why Tiger Brands has recalled 20-million cans

Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle talks to Business Day TV about the recall canned vegetables

28 July 2021 - 08:02 Business Day TV
Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle.
Tiger Brands is recalling 20-million canned vegetable products, due to safety concerns related to potentially defective cans. The move could cost Africa’s biggest food producer up to R650m.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle for more.

