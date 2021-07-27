WATCH: Share Shootout — US Edition

Markets

Michael Avery and a panel of experts discuss some of the market counters worth adding to your investment portfolio

27 July 2021 - 15:30 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SOICHIRO KORIYAMA
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SOICHIRO KORIYAMA

It’s profits and the Fed, as US earnings season kicks into high gear this week. The next couple of days are going to be monumental as everyone tries to figure out how strong corporate fundamentals are at the moment, and in what context that is happening in terms of the economic outlook and policy settings.

Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft are set to publish quarterly results late on Tuesday, with Amazon due later in the week.

In addition, the US Federal Reserve will begin its two-day meeting later on Tuesday, with investors set to scrutinise a statement and media by Fed chair Jerome Powell due late Wednesday.

Its time to have a bit of fun and highlight a few counters worth adding to your portfolio, with all the usual caveats that a few stocks or ETFs do not a diversified portfolio make.

There are few interesting themes in the market at the moment and we are in the midst of US earnings season so our focus is on US listed investment instruments.

Michael Avery speaks to Caroline Cremen, portfolio manager at Adviceworx; Nesan Nair, senior portfolio manager at Sasfin; and Henry Biddlecombe, portfolio manager at Anchor Capital.

