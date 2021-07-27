Some Transnet IT systems still offline after cyber attack
The resumption of full capacity is set to take several days due to a staggered approach
27 July 2021 - 15:16
Some of Transnet’s IT applications remain down after an unprecedented cyber attack late last week which put ports and railways under pressure. A return to full IT functionality remains some days away.
According to a statement issued by the state-owned freight and logistics company on Tuesday morning, “most” of its IT applications were restored by Monday. Transnet has begun a return to the online system Navis which provides real-time data on cargo management. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now