National Some Transnet IT systems still offline after cyber attack The resumption of full capacity is set to take several days due to a staggered approach

Some of Transnet’s IT applications remain down after an unprecedented cyber attack late last week which put ports and railways under pressure. A return to full IT functionality remains some days away.

According to a statement issued by the state-owned freight and logistics company on Tuesday morning, “most” of its IT applications were restored by Monday. Transnet has begun a return to the online system Navis which provides real-time data on cargo management. ..