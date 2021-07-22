Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — gold

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

22 July 2021 - 08:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose gold as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is actually gold, I do think that even if it goes right now for about $1,800/oz it seems to have some support here historically. And I do think that we are going to be seeing some kind of overextension of the low interest rate environment.”

Gold recovers on concerns over Delta virus surge

Lower yields in US bonds support metal market prices
2 days ago

Gold loses ground as investors turn to dollar as safe-haven bet

The dollar is winning the risk asset race amid the fear that the contagious Delta coronavirus variant may stall a global economic recovery
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE gains after Monday’s slump

Positive sentiment may be due to the push to resume normal economic operations after last week’s violence, said one analyst
1 day ago
