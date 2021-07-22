Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — gold
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
22 July 2021 - 08:36
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose gold as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick is actually gold, I do think that even if it goes right now for about $1,800/oz it seems to have some support here historically. And I do think that we are going to be seeing some kind of overextension of the low interest rate environment.”
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.