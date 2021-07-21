Markets

Gold loses ground as investors turn to dollar as safe-haven bet

The dollar is winning the risk asset race amid the fear that the contagious Delta coronavirus variant may stall a global economic recovery

21 July 2021 - 07:53 Brijesh Patel
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Bengaluru — Gold eased on Wednesday as the dollar emerged as the preferred safe-haven bet amid the fear that the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant may stall a global economic recovery, while a rebound in US bond yields further pressured bullion prices.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,806.56/oz, at 0258 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,808.10.

“Even though gold considered a safe haven, in times where there are true concerns about growth outlook, policy going forward and there is a drive to safety, the US dollar always wins out,” said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

“We did see some buyers coming through below $1,800/oz, which was constructive. But at the moment, the dollar is viewed as a safe-haven on bets that the US economy will outperform a patchy global economy.”

The dollar rose 0.1% to hover near a three-and-a-half-month peak against its rivals, potentially trimming appetite for gold by making the metal more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Yields on 10-year treasuries bounced off five-month lows, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Asian shares rose after sharp declines in the previous two sessions on concerns over the effect of the fast-spreading Delta variant.

Investors now shift their focus to the European Central Bank  (ECB) meeting on Thursday where policymakers are expected to chart a new path to reflect a change in strategy and show the bank is serious about reviving inflation.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.3% to $24.84/oz, after hitting a more than three-month low earlier in the session.

“Silver prices are under pressure on concern that the spread of the new coronavirus Delta variant infections will lead to additional pandemic restrictions that undercut economic activity and demand for industrial metals,” Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Palladium rose 0.1% to $2,636.32 and platinum fell 0.1% to $1,064.89.

Reuters

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Wednesday, with Covid-19 still in focus

Countries, including South Korea and Australia, are grappling with rising case numbers, though markets had bounced back on Tuesday from Monday’s fall
Markets
1 hour ago

MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE gains after Monday’s slump

Positive sentiment may be due to the push to resume normal economic operations after last week’s violence, said one analyst
Markets
14 hours ago

JSE firms as global markets remain cautious

Concern about surging cases of Delta variant of Covid-19 likely to dominate sentiment for time being
Markets
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE gains after Monday’s ...
Markets
2.
JSE could see a rebound on Tuesday
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as rising Covid-19 cases ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Banks and retailers slump as unrest ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Grindrod Shipping
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares reclaim some of the week’s losses

Markets

Mixed global markets on fears Delta variant could derail economic recovery

Markets

Oil recovers some of Monday’s losses

Markets

Gold recovers on concerns over Delta virus surge

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.