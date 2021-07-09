Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Mediclinic and Nedbank

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth talk to Business Day TV

09 July 2021 - 09:19 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Denphumi Jaisue
Picture: 123RF/Denphumi Jaisue

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Mediclinic as his stock pick of the day and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Nedbank.

Smit said: “I’m going for Mediclinic, we haven’t spoken about them for some time. I just think there’s life after Covid, these hospital groups are prices for depression and I think there some upside in some of them.

Duys said: “Even though we’ve seen a recovery in the banking space, my pick is Nedbank and you’re looking at around a 9% dividend yield 18 months from now.”

