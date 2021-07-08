Money & Investing EPP: Back on the ‘buy’ list Polish mall owner EPP is finding itself back in favour with investors, especially if efforts to slash debt pay off BL PREMIUM

EPP, the JSE’s only property company exposed entirely to Poland, is reappearing on investor radars as the Eastern European country’s economy starts to emerge from the pandemic in seemingly better shape than many of its Western European counterparts.

The company, whose €2.4bn portfolio includes 29 shopping centres that span more than 1-million square metres, is Poland’s largest mall owner. Its flagship asset is the 85,000m² Galeria Mlociny in Warsaw...