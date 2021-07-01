Money & Investing Unshackled: why Old Mutual is ditching Nedbank The surprise sale of its stake in Nedbank means Old Mutual has now ended a years-long rejig. Will it finally pay off? BL PREMIUM

After a year as permanent CEO, Old Mutual’s Iain Williamson has moved the final chess piece in a tortuously long simplification process for the venerable insurance giant.

Last week’s surprise distribution of the group’s remaining 12.2% Nedbank stake to grateful shareholders is a boon to Old Mutual and the bank’s investors, and lifted the insurer’s share price as much as 8% on the day...