Lockdown-hit alcohol industry asks for a tax deferment
05 July 2021 - 20:17
The SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba), which represents large liquor manufacturers including Heineken and Pernod Ricard, has again asked the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to allow the liquor industry to delay paying excise taxes until the alcohol ban is lifted.
Alcohol attracts sin taxes that make up a big part of the selling price and are paid when the alcohol is produced and stored rather than when it is sold. ..
