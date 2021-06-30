National / Health PANDEMIC Gauteng hospitals stretched to limit as Delta variant rampages SA’s three biggest private hospital groups have all recorded significantly higher admissions for Covid-19 in Gauteng during third wave BL PREMIUM

Gauteng’s private hospitals have been stretched to the limit by the rapid spread of the more easily transmitted Delta coronavirus variant, which is fuelling a surge in cases that has far exceeded the modelling projections used to prepare for the third wave, the CEO of JSE-listed Netcare said on Tuesday.

Hospitals were anticipating SA’s third wave of coronavirus infections would be less severe but last longer than previous surges, based on projections from the SA Covid-19 modelling consortium, researchers, and their own actuarial analysis...