PANDEMIC
Gauteng hospitals stretched to limit as Delta variant rampages
SA’s three biggest private hospital groups have all recorded significantly higher admissions for Covid-19 in Gauteng during third wave
30 June 2021 - 05:08
Gauteng’s private hospitals have been stretched to the limit by the rapid spread of the more easily transmitted Delta coronavirus variant, which is fuelling a surge in cases that has far exceeded the modelling projections used to prepare for the third wave, the CEO of JSE-listed Netcare said on Tuesday.
Hospitals were anticipating SA’s third wave of coronavirus infections would be less severe but last longer than previous surges, based on projections from the SA Covid-19 modelling consortium, researchers, and their own actuarial analysis...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now