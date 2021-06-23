Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Etsy

Imtiaz Suliman from talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

23 June 2021 - 09:27 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MEL POMEN
Picture: 123RF/MEL POMEN

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Etsy as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Esty, it’s a company listed in the US. What they really provide is a marketplace for small businesses, they have 2.7-million businesses listed on their platform and have 65-million items. It’s all about driving user engagement to the unique product that the 2.7-million online shops provide on its platform. They make a fee from the listing as well as the marketing fee and then on the payments and shipping of the product.”

