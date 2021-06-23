Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Etsy
Imtiaz Suliman from talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
23 June 2021 - 09:27
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Etsy as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Esty, it’s a company listed in the US. What they really provide is a marketplace for small businesses, they have 2.7-million businesses listed on their platform and have 65-million items. It’s all about driving user engagement to the unique product that the 2.7-million online shops provide on its platform. They make a fee from the listing as well as the marketing fee and then on the payments and shipping of the product.”
