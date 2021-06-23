Markets JSE firms as US Fed chair’s testimony lifts markets Jerome Powell says the price increases seen in the US economy recently were bigger than expected, but would most likely wane BL PREMIUM

The JSE was on track to break a five-day losing streak on Wednesday as global sentiment picked up after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell reiterated that rising inflation in the US was temporary.

In his testimony before the House of Representatives on Tuesday evening, Powell said the price increases seen in the economy recently were bigger than expected, but reiterated that they would most likely wane...