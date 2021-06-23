JSE firms as US Fed chair’s testimony lifts markets
Jerome Powell says the price increases seen in the US economy recently were bigger than expected, but would most likely wane
23 June 2021 - 12:01
The JSE was on track to break a five-day losing streak on Wednesday as global sentiment picked up after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell reiterated that rising inflation in the US was temporary.
In his testimony before the House of Representatives on Tuesday evening, Powell said the price increases seen in the economy recently were bigger than expected, but reiterated that they would most likely wane...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now