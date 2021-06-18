Markets JSE weaker as caution persists The JSE is weaker amid mixed global markets as traders continue to digest the Fed's change of stance BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, with its global peers mixed, as caution persisted in the markets after Federal Reserve officials signalled monetary policy tightening could start sooner than expected.

The JSE all-share closed at a three-week low on Thursday after the Fed's unexpected shift in tone, signalling two rate hikes in 2023...