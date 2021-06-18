RATES time-frame
Rand wilts on Fed’s surprise hawkish signals
Fed surprises by signalling an earlier-than-expected increase in its interest rates
18 June 2021 - 05:10
The rand suffered with other higher-yielding currencies after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) surprised many markets by signalling an earlier-than-expected increase in its interest rates, which may starve countries such as SA of capital.
Still, higher commodity prices should limit the damage while the Reserve Bank is likely to refrain from hiking rates, because weak consumer demand will constrain inflation and keep it comfortably within its target range, enabling it to keep supporting the economy with a record low repo rate. Sustained weakness in the currency increases the risk that price increases will accelerate by making imports such as oil and commodities priced in international markets more expensive...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now