WATCH: Stock picks — foreign currencies and Novus

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

10 June 2021 - 09:00 Business Day TV
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments suggested to sell the rand, buy pound, buy dollar, buy euro and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Novus.

McCurrie said: “My stock pick, I know it’s the second time in two weeks, but my stock pick is again to sell the rand and buy currency, buy pound, buy dollar, buy euro.”

Shapiro said: “Novus is the one, it has R400m or R440m in cash and it’s got a net market value of about 800m, they came out with their results and somewhere along the line they’re going to use that cash.”

