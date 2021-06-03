Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Investec Property Fund
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
03 June 2021 - 09:49
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Investec Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Investec Property Fund, given where our interest is and where the rand is also. Investec Property Fund has a defensive SA retail portfolio and we think this is one that will, over time, continue to deliver growth in the SA retail base and that’s predominantly in low and defensive assets.”
