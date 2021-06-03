Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Investec Property Fund

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

03 June 2021 - 09:49 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Investec Property Fund as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Investec Property Fund, given where our interest is and where the rand is also. Investec Property Fund has a defensive SA retail portfolio and we think this is one that will, over time, continue to deliver growth in the SA retail base and that’s predominantly in low and defensive assets.”

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.