MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks Europe to reach record closing high
Sibanye-Stillwater jumps 4.4% after announcing R10bn share buyback; bonds hold steady, with the yield on the R2030 government securities little changed at 8.905%
01 June 2021 - 19:04
The JSE closed at a record, ending just below 69,000 points as global risk-on trade continued to dominate, while the oil price reached a three-month high, thanks to quickening global economic activity.
The JSE all share index was up 1.41% to 68,922 points, the most in about four weeks, while the top 40 rose 1.48%...
