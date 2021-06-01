Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks Europe to reach record closing high Sibanye-Stillwater jumps 4.4% after announcing R10bn share buyback; bonds hold steady, with the yield on the R2030 government securities little changed at 8.905% BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed at a record, ending just below 69,000 points as global risk-on trade continued to dominate, while the oil price reached a three-month high, thanks to quickening global economic activity.

The JSE all share index was up 1.41% to 68,922 points, the most in about four weeks, while the top 40 rose 1.48%...