Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday

27 May 2021 - 07:22 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The JSE looks set to contend with mixed Asian markets on Thursday morning, with inflation concerns and the global economic recovery still the major themes in the market.

US and European markets were mixed on Wednesday, with the global vaccine rollout boosting optimism about a recovery, though there are concerns this may force central banks to pare back monetary support.

Asian markets were likewise mixed on Thursday morning, but data did show that Chinese industrial profit growth slowed in April, but was still up 57% year on year.

In morning trade, the Hang Seng was down 0.3% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.38%, while the Shanghai Composite had risen 0.18%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the local market via the Naspers stable, had fallen 2.1%.

Gold was flat at $1,897.33/oz, while platinum had fallen 0.14% to $1,189.37. Brent crude was 0.49% weaker at $68.40 a barrel.

The rand was a little weaker at R13.76/$, but had gained for the previous five consecutive sessions, including a 0.86% rise on Wednesday, when it reached about a two-year high against the US currency.

The corporate calendar is busy on Thursday, with construction materials and mining group Afrimat expected to report a rise in profits for its year to end-February later. The group has benefited from robust iron ore prices recently, while it is also expected to report an improvement in demand for construction materials.

Hospital operator Life Healthcare is expected to report a rise in revenue from continuing operations in its six months to end-March later, saying in a recent trading update it has become better adapted to handling the ill effects of Covid-19 on its profits.

Retailer Pepkor is expected to report a rise in headline earnings per share for its six months to end-March later, while Lewis is expected to report that operating profit more than doubled in its year to end-March.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Stable oil price as markets keep eye on Iran-US nuclear talks

Oil prices are supported by optimism about better US fuel demand and a weak dollar, but the prospect of a return of Iranian oil to markets is putting ...
Markets
20 hours ago

European equities flirt with record highs

Stocks rise after US Federal Reserve officials sooth investors’ inflation fears
Markets
21 hours ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Alliance Resource Partners

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talk to Business Day TV
Markets
22 hours ago

WATCH: Why Treasury rejected DA’s pension proposal

Treasury deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy Ismail Momoniat talks to Business Day TV
Markets
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand races to highest in nearly two years as US ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Mediclinic’s jump helps keep JSE ...
Markets
3.
JSE gains as inflation worries ease
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE miners fall on Chinese ...
Markets
5.
World markets rise on reassurance from US Fed ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Alliance Resource Partners

Markets

WATCH: Why Treasury rejected DA’s pension proposal

Markets

Gold climbs above $1,900

Markets

Rand gains more ground, boosting chance of fuel price cut

Markets

Oil hardly changed as focus is on return of Iranian supply

Markets

Asian shares firmer on Fed’s soothing comments

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.