JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday

The JSE looks set to contend with mixed Asian markets on Thursday morning, with inflation concerns and the global economic recovery still the major themes in the market.

US and European markets were mixed on Wednesday, with the global vaccine rollout boosting optimism about a recovery, though there are concerns this may force central banks to pare back monetary support.

Asian markets were likewise mixed on Thursday morning, but data did show that Chinese industrial profit growth slowed in April, but was still up 57% year on year.

In morning trade, the Hang Seng was down 0.3% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.38%, while the Shanghai Composite had risen 0.18%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the local market via the Naspers stable, had fallen 2.1%.

Gold was flat at $1,897.33/oz, while platinum had fallen 0.14% to $1,189.37. Brent crude was 0.49% weaker at $68.40 a barrel.

The rand was a little weaker at R13.76/$, but had gained for the previous five consecutive sessions, including a 0.86% rise on Wednesday, when it reached about a two-year high against the US currency.

The corporate calendar is busy on Thursday, with construction materials and mining group Afrimat expected to report a rise in profits for its year to end-February later. The group has benefited from robust iron ore prices recently, while it is also expected to report an improvement in demand for construction materials.

Hospital operator Life Healthcare is expected to report a rise in revenue from continuing operations in its six months to end-March later, saying in a recent trading update it has become better adapted to handling the ill effects of Covid-19 on its profits.

Retailer Pepkor is expected to report a rise in headline earnings per share for its six months to end-March later, while Lewis is expected to report that operating profit more than doubled in its year to end-March.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za