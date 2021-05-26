Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Alliance Resource Partners
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talk to Business Day TV
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Alliance Resource Partners.
Gilmour said: “I’m going to revert to one of my old favourites — Afrimat. Their results came out on Monday. Iron ore is currently trading into the high hundreds [of dollars] and into the early $200s now.”
Combrinck said: “I’m going with a with a coal producer, the second biggest in the US, it’s called Alliance Resource Partners and they come up with first-quarter results if you just extrapolate the first quarter, which was horrendous then they’re sitting at a 12% dividend yield.”
