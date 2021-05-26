WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Alliance Resource Partners

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Alliance Resource Partners.

Gilmour said: “I’m going to revert to one of my old favourites — Afrimat. Their results came out on Monday. Iron ore is currently trading into the high hundreds [of dollars] and into the early $200s now.”

Combrinck said: “I’m going with a with a coal producer, the second biggest in the US, it’s called Alliance Resource Partners and they come up with first-quarter results if you just extrapolate the first quarter, which was horrendous then they’re sitting at a 12% dividend yield.”