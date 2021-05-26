Markets

News Leader

WATCH: Why Treasury rejected DA’s pension proposal

Treasury deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy Ismail Momoniat talks to Business Day TV

26 May 2021 - 09:19 Business Day TV
Finance minister Tito Mbowen. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Tito Mbowen. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

The National Treasury has rejected the DA’s proposal to amend pension fund laws to allow members to access up to 75% of their retirement savings as a loan guarantee.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Ismail Momoniat, Treasury deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy, for more insight

Treasury deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy Ismail Momoniat talks to Business Day TV

Treasury holds firm after ANC MPs back flexibility in pension savings

In an unusual move, ANC MPs were open to amending the bill whereas the Treasury wanted them to reject it in its entirety
National
6 days ago

Eastern Cape health department slowest payer in government

Provincial department has almost R2bn of unpaid bills
National
6 days ago

GEPF squashes members’ interest in using their pensions as security for loans

Inquiries were triggered by a DA proposal to allow this
National
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: The use of pension fund money as security for loans opens a can of worms

A legislative proposal to make this possible has the wellbeing of the poor in mind, but is misguided
Opinion
2 months ago

Treasury rejects DA proposal to allow leveraging of pension fund assets

Dion George says the amendment is needed now as, amid Covid-19, workers are resigning to access their pensions due to financial hardship
National
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand races to highest in nearly two years as US ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE miners fall on Chinese ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms amid easing inflation ...
Markets
4.
World markets rise on reassurance from US Fed ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares rise as inflation concerns fade
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.