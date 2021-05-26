News Leader
WATCH: Why Treasury rejected DA’s pension proposal
Treasury deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy Ismail Momoniat talks to Business Day TV
26 May 2021 - 09:19
The National Treasury has rejected the DA’s proposal to amend pension fund laws to allow members to access up to 75% of their retirement savings as a loan guarantee.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Ismail Momoniat, Treasury deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy, for more insight
