Markets JSE firms ahead of Moody’s rating review ‘We expect Moody’s to retain its negative outlook on SA and maintain its foreign currency rating at Ba2,’ an RMB analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE was on track for a three-day winning streak on Friday morning, with local focus turning to Moody’s Investors Service , which is scheduled to release its latest review of SA’s credit rating later in the day.

Moody’s, which has previously opted to delay its review, has SA at Ba2 with a negative outlook, which is two notches into junk status. Most analysts do not expect the release to have a major effect on SA assets ahead of the release...