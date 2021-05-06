Markets

JSE could track higher in line with global markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises as it plays catch-up after a five-day break and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gains

06 May 2021 - 07:58 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE could enjoy another positive session on Thursday, a day after logging its biggest-day gain (1.77%) in six weeks, powered mainly by resource stocks.

Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.77% as it played catch-up after a five-day break, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.17%.

The SA share market, with other global markets broadly, have mostly been trading sideways in recent weeks, after a blockbuster first quarter in which most of them were either at record or multiyear highs.

“With global markets just off the recent highs and as we head into the northern hemisphere summer, one has to wonder if this is the year to ‘Sell in May and go away’,” said Nick Kunze, portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth.

“Three weeks into the US earnings season and so far it’s been a blockbuster with big tech companies once again dominating. Earnings season is always a good time to stop and review the outlook for US firms and the global economy more broadly,” Kunze said.

He said while some volatility is to be expected, the overall tone of the earnings season will confirm the optimistic outlook painted by central banks and economic data.

Commodity prices were broadly higher, with the spot price of Brent crude gaining 0.82% to $69 per barrel, its highest level since mid-March. Brent crude is the key underlying driver of inflation.

The rand, which is the proxy of risk-on sentiment because of its highly tradable status, was off 0.20% to R14.3620/$.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Oil up again on easing restriction in US and parts of Europe

API data shows bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stocks as gains are capped by worries about India’s rampant Covid-19 crisis
Markets
19 hours ago

Gold slips from its two-month high

Strengthening dollar weighs on metal prices
Markets
2 days ago

Dip in treasury yields boosts gold as US jobs data comes into focus

Continued pushback by US Federal Reserve is good for the bullion, analyst says
Markets
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as global markets recover ...
Markets
2.
Market data — May 5 2021
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls amid global Covid-19 threat
Markets
4.
Altcoins at forefront of cryptocurrency mania
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Long4Life and Northam ...
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as global markets recover from Janet Yellen’s comments

Markets

Asian markets struggle to avoid another day of losses

Markets

JSE hardly changed as global Covid-19 cases increase, again

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.