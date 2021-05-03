Markets JSE hardly changed as global Covid-19 cases increase, again The local bourse is little changed, with global markets mixed as rising Covid-19 cases in some countries weigh on sentiment BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, with global markets mixed as rising Covid-19 cases in some countries, including India, weigh on sentiment.

India has reported more than 400,000 daily Covid-19 infections, while the country’s daily Covid-19-related deaths hit a record 3,689 on Sunday...