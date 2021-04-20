Markets MARKET WRAP: BAT and Absa lead JSE losses All the major indices were under pressure on the day as a spike in Covid-19 in some countries weighed on global sentiment BL PREMIUM

Absa and British American Tobacco (BAT) led losses on the JSE, while global markets were weaker as a spike in Covid-19 cases hurt sentiment.

Shares in Absa, the country’s third-biggest banking group by assets, fell the most in almost three weeks after it said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Daniel Mminele that would see him step down as a director and group CEO with effect from April 30...