MARKET WRAP: BAT and Absa lead JSE losses
All the major indices were under pressure on the day as a spike in Covid-19 in some countries weighed on global sentiment
20 April 2021 - 18:44
Absa and British American Tobacco (BAT) led losses on the JSE, while global markets were weaker as a spike in Covid-19 cases hurt sentiment.
Shares in Absa, the country’s third-biggest banking group by assets, fell the most in almost three weeks after it said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Daniel Mminele that would see him step down as a director and group CEO with effect from April 30...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now