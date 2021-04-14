Markets

WATCH: Why emerging markets lost their appeal in March

RMB’s Varushka Singh talks to Business Day TV about the factors that contributed to the emerging market slowdown

14 April 2021 - 09:03 Business Day TV
Data from the International Institute of Finance shows that foreign net flows to emerging market equity and debt portfolios slowed in March to their weakest in almost a year.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s Varushka Singh about what contributed to the slowdown.

