WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Zeder

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Zeder.

Crail said: “I’m going local but offshore with Naspers, a technology stock, and technology stocks have been under pressure lately over the last six months and I think they are back to fairly attractive valuations.”

Combrinck said: “My pick is Zeder, they are reporting tomorrow, just an easy sum of the parts for this valuation, you get it at around R4 a share and about R1bn rand of it. Market cap is sitting in cash at the moment, which they would be buying back shares or there is some form of an announcement coming over the short term.”