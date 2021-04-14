Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Zeder

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talk to Business Day TV

14 April 2021 - 11:35 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Zeder.

Crail said: “I’m going local but offshore with Naspers, a technology stock, and technology stocks have been under pressure lately over the last six months and I think they are back to fairly attractive valuations.”

Combrinck said: “My pick is Zeder, they are reporting tomorrow, just an easy sum of the parts for this valuation, you get it at around R4 a share and about R1bn rand of it. Market cap is sitting in cash at the moment, which they would be buying back shares or there is some form of an announcement coming over the short term.”

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Naspers staying out of bitcoin market for now

Group decides to wait until the cryptocurrency can demonstrate viable returns
Companies
1 day ago

How to avoid the losers while still picking winners

Heeding six red flags will help you abide by the first rule of asset management: don’t lose your clients’ money
Opinion
2 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Underrated outperformers

Agri-services conglomerate Kaap Agri probably deserves wider recognition for its success in cornering a superb retail niche with its Agrimark brand(s)
Opinion
1 month ago

Top small-cap picks for 2021

The small-cap index clawed its way back from a Covid-induced collapse of 35% in March. Given the circumstances, a 5% loss may not look too shoddy — ...
Features
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Mining production data gives JSE a ...
Markets
2.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on growing Covid-19 threat ...
Markets
4.
Bitcoin hits record high on optimism about ...
Markets
5.
Asian markets follow Wall Street higher
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.