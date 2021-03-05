Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer amid mixed global markets The JSE gained 3.23% for the week, with miners and banks performing best BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Friday, while most global equities remained under some pressure with the continued volatility in the US bond market keeping investors cautious.

Chemical and synthetic fuel producer Sasol performed best on the day, continuing its recent good run, rising the most since late November, up 13.95% to R223.95. It is now up 67% so far in 2021, but is still some way off its R650 peak reached in June 2014...