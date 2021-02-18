Oil erases gains as US output is frozen by icy weather
Brent crude was down 3c and WTCI 4c after both rose earlier to 13-month highs
London — Oil prices erased early gains after Brent hit a new 13-month high above $65 a barrel on Thursday, as concerns that a rare cold snap in Texas could disrupt US crude output for days or even weeks prompted fresh buying.
Brent crude was down 3c at $64.31 a barrel at 10.46am GMT, after rising to $65.52 earlier in the session, its highest since January 20 2020.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased 4c to $61.10 a barrel, after earlier rising to $62.26, the highest since January 8 2020.
Texas’s freeze entered a sixth day on Thursday, as the largest energy-producing state in the US grappled with huge refining outages and oil and gas shut-ins that rippled beyond its borders into neighbouring Mexico.
About 4-million barrels of daily refining capacity has been shuttered and at least 1-million barrels per day of oil production is also out.
“The temporary outage will help o accelerate US oil inventories down towards the five-year average quicker than expected,” SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.
Prices also gained support from a larger-than-anticipated draw in the US crude oil inventories.
US crude oil stocks fell by 5.8-million barrels in the week to February 12 to about 468-million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 2.4-million barrels, American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed.
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) oil inventory data will be released later on Thursday, delayed by a day after a holiday on Monday.
Oil’s rally in recent months has also been supported by a tightening of global supplies, due largely to production cuts from oil cartel Opec and its and allied producers, including Russia (Opec+).
Opec+ sources said the group’s producers are likely to ease curbs on supply after April given the recovery in prices.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.