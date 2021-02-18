Economy

WATCH: Why inflation ticked up in January

PwC economist Christie Viljoen talks to Business Day TV about the January inflation data

18 February 2021 - 09:03 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DENIS PUTILOV
Picture: 123RF/DENIS PUTILOV

Inflation accelerated slightly in January to an annual rate of 3.2%.

The latest print shows that inflation remains well below the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band. This has sparked some hope among analysts that another interest rate cut could be on the cards.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam talked about the data with PWC economist Christie Viljoen.

PwC economist Christie Viljoen talks to Business Day TV about the January inflation data

Or listen to the full audio:

