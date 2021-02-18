News Leader
WATCH: Why inflation ticked up in January
PwC economist Christie Viljoen talks to Business Day TV about the January inflation data
18 February 2021 - 09:03
Inflation accelerated slightly in January to an annual rate of 3.2%.
The latest print shows that inflation remains well below the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band. This has sparked some hope among analysts that another interest rate cut could be on the cards.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam talked about the data with PWC economist Christie Viljoen.
Or listen to the full audio:
