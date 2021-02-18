Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — CVS Health and L’Oreal

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

18 February 2021 - 09:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/scyther5
Picture: 123RF/scyther5

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose CVS Health as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose L’Oreal.

McCurrie said: “I’m going with an American company called CVS Health, a hospital health group and they came out with their results on Tuesday. Slightly disappointing results but their outlook is very, very good.”

Shapiro said: “I’m going for L’Oreal, they have very good skincare products and coming on the back of some very good numbers, I think stay at home people, the return of the Asian markets has been pushing up the demand for skincare, particularly online.”

Or listen to the full audio:

