Markets Rand at one-year high against the dollar as investors eye US stimulus package The JSE reached a record high and the rand its best level since early 2020, lifted by prospect of US stimulus spending

The rand was at a one-year high against the dollar on Monday morning, with the JSE at another record high, as emerging markets continue to find favour from the prospect of hefty stimulus spending in the US.

There is a robust risk-on tone in markets, and while the driver is not immediately apparent, it may be linked to the quick end to former US President Trump’s impeachment trial on Saturday, said Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note...