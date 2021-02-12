Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand and bonds weaken after Sona Analysts said this Sona held nothing new while those that came before it had always struggled on the implementation front BL PREMIUM

After reaching a near six-week high on Thursday, the rand and government bonds weakened after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona).

Analysts and economists were not impressed by Ramaphosa’s speech with many saying it contained nothing new of substance, with implementation, as has been the case in the past, extremely unlikely...