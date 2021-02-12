MARKET WRAP: Rand and bonds weaken after Sona
Analysts said this Sona held nothing new while those that came before it had always struggled on the implementation front
12 February 2021 - 17:47
After reaching a near six-week high on Thursday, the rand and government bonds weakened after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona).
Analysts and economists were not impressed by Ramaphosa’s speech with many saying it contained nothing new of substance, with implementation, as has been the case in the past, extremely unlikely...
