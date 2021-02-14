Market data — February 14 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Until adjudication is made, claims are premature
Ramaphosa's closing remarks after weekend NEC indicate that the ANC secretary-general — who is facing fraud and corruption charges — may be under pressure to stand aside
State of the nation address to be debated in parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday
Refined PGM output is expected to recover from pandemic disruptions and processing problems at Amplats
Rising food and fuel prices to cause slight uptick in consumer inflation
SA's mining industry saw its first month-on-month increase in output since August, led by a surge in manganese and diamond production
Health officials confirm seven cases in the West African nation
Red Devils drop further behind Manchester City in title race
The composer says uncertainty threatens to scare off investors in the billion-pound industry
