Platinum rallies to more than six-year high on hopes of economic recovery

Expected rise in Chinese jewellery demand and concerns over vulnerable SA supplies are driving prices, analyst says

15 February 2021 - 10:38 Sumita Layek
A worker puts an ingot of platinum into a box at the Krastsvetmet nonferrous metal plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. Picture: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN
A worker puts an ingot of platinum into a box at the Krastsvetmet nonferrous metal plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. Picture: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Bengaluru — Platinum prices extended a rally on Monday to scale their highest in more than six years on firmer investor expectations that an economic recovery would boost demand for the autocatalyst metal and lead to a supply shortfall. Platinum, used by the auto industry to filter emissions from engine exhausts, rose to its highest since January 2015 at $1,285.17 an ounce. It was up 2.1% at $1,279.12 by 8.33am.

“The economic recovery play, including a recovery in Chinese jewellery demand in 2021, with concerns that South Africa supplies will remain vulnerable to the Covid-19 [pandemic],” is driving prices, said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion. “Further price targets on the upside extend to $1,330 and $1,577.”

Platinum may experience a third consecutive annual deficit in 2021, according to specialist materials firm Johnson Matthey.

Analysts said US President Joe Biden’s push for greener policies and a global tightening of auto emission rules were also boosting prices.

Operational issues in Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), one of the world’s largest platinum producers, that led to a supply deficit last year also remain a concern.

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,820.16 per ounce as US Treasury yields jumped to a near 11-month peak on Friday. US gold futures were steady at $1,823.30.

“The safe-haven status of gold is not holding as much shine as it once did, while we’ve a lot of optimism around economic growth,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Bond markets are indicating that the central bank’s accommodative stance will diminish this year, and that is negative for gold, McCarthy said.

Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Silver gained 0.5% to $27.48 and palladium eased 0.1% to $2,385.30.

Reuters

Oil hits 13-month high as Middle East fears prompt more buying

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted an explosive-laden drone fired towards the kingdom
6 hours ago

Asian shares at record highs as global vaccine rollouts raise hopes

Japan’s Nikkei, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Australia’s benchmark index climb
6 hours ago

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday amid market holidays

Focus remains on US stimulus, particularly after the impeachment acquittal of Donald Trump
6 hours ago

