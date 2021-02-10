MARKET WRAP: Platinum miners push JSE to another record
The government is in talks to swap less effective vaccines for those that have a better chance of preventing the prevalent local strain
10 February 2021 - 19:03
Platinum miners led gains on the JSE on Wednesday as the price of the metal rose to its highest in six years on global economic recovery hopes.
The rally in the metal price came on expected improvements in industrial production with data showing China’s producer price index (PPI) rose 0.3% from a year earlier, showing steady economic growth momentum for the world’s second-largest economy...
