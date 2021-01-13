Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens slightly amid subdued global markets Platinum miners gained the most on the day, with the bank index dragging the JSE all share lower BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed slightly weaker on Wednesday, with global markets mixed as a lack of new information left investors pitting the progress made on vaccines and a huge US stimulus pledge against surging Covid-19 cases in a number of countries.

Miners gained the most on the day, with the platinum index rising almost 3%. Northam led these gains, rising 4.08% to R217, Impala 4.01% to R213.79, Anglo American Platinum 4% to R1,532.90, Royal Bafokeng 3.89% to R75.84 and Sibany-Stillwater 1.07% to R63.16. ..