MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens slightly amid subdued global markets
Platinum miners gained the most on the day, with the bank index dragging the JSE all share lower
13 January 2021 - 18:45
The JSE closed slightly weaker on Wednesday, with global markets mixed as a lack of new information left investors pitting the progress made on vaccines and a huge US stimulus pledge against surging Covid-19 cases in a number of countries.
Miners gained the most on the day, with the platinum index rising almost 3%. Northam led these gains, rising 4.08% to R217, Impala 4.01% to R213.79, Anglo American Platinum 4% to R1,532.90, Royal Bafokeng 3.89% to R75.84 and Sibany-Stillwater 1.07% to R63.16. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now