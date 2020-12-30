Markets

Oil rises but both benchmarks will end 2020 down over 20%

Oil gained ground on the back of a weaker dollar, a decline in US crude oil inventories and as Britain approved another coronavirus vaccine

30 December 2020 - 12:45 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

London — Oil gained ground on Wednesday on the back of a weaker dollar, a decline in US crude oil inventories and as Britain approved another coronavirus vaccine, but both benchmark contracts were set to end 2020 about 20% lower.

Brent crude futures rose 45c to $51.54 a barrel by 10.01am GMT, having started the year above $66. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 39c to trade at $48.39, down from around $62 at the beginning of 2020.

Continued concern about coronavirus-related restrictions weighing on fuel demand were countered by some bullish factors. The dollar hit its lowest against a basket of currencies since 2018, making oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Raising hopes of a faster normalisation of travel and work, on Wednesday, Britain became the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Asian shares hit a record high with investors betting on a strong economic recovery in 2021, with little sign of policymakers winding back huge stimulus efforts and the US on the brink of agreeing a new package.

US crude oil stockpiles fell 4.8-million barrels last week to about 492.9-million barrels, exceeding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 2.6-million barrels, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed.

On the supply front, a January 4 meeting of oil cartel Opec and allies, including Russia (Opec+), looms over the market.

Opec+ is set to boost output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January, and Russia supports another increase of the same amount in February after the group slashed its production in 2020 to support slumping oil prices. 

Reuters

Oil rises on hopes of demand picking up

WTI, Brent firm on economic growth expectations and US stock decline supports prices
Markets
10 hours ago

Asian stocks jump as investors stick to bullish view

MSCI’s gauge rises to record high led by gains in Chinese shares
Markets
10 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE all share falls as China tech probe hurts ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls but rand steady ahead of ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rises with global markets while ...
Markets
4.
Gold jumps after Donald Trump signs pandemic aid ...
Markets
5.
Bitcoin on its longest winning run in over a year
Markets

Related Articles

Gold steady as US Senate dithers over Trump’s pandemic cheque boost

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE rises with global markets while rand weakens on new Covid-19 ...

Markets

Emerging markets’ bond-buying experiment paid off, but for how long?

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.