MARKET WRAP: JSE rises with global markets while rand weakens on new Covid-19 restrictions
The rand dropped against all major currencies, bringing its decline so far in 2020 to 4.7%
29 December 2020 - 18:36
The JSE advanced but the rand weakened the day after President Cyril Ramaphosa moved SA back to level 3 lockdown restrictions on Monday night in an effort to curb a surge in Covid-19 infections.
The drop in the rand extended its decline so far in 2020 to 4.7% as the market weighed the economic impact of the new restrictions, which will last until January 15. The regulations prohibit the sale of alcohol and require all non-essential shops, bars and restaurants to close at 8pm...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now