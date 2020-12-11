JSE to contend with mostly weaker Asian markets on Friday
A no-deal Brexit is looking increasingly likely amid no signs of a breakthrough, with US stimulus talks still deadlocked
The JSE faces mostly weaker Asian markets on Friday morning, with sentiment still under a little pressure due to a lack of progress in either Brexit negotiations, or US stimulus talks.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the country was ready to leave the EU without a deal, a prospect that is looking likely after marathon talks failed to lead to compromise.
“Even though talks are said to conclude on Sunday, discussions could drag on further, especially if a fresh compromise on the key issues can be found, but as a no-deal outcome seems increasingly viable on the back of recent comments,” said Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.
A lack of progress in US stimulus talks is also weighing on sentiment, with hopes fading a little that a pre-Christmas deal will be reached.
In morning trade the Hang Seng was down 1.03% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.55%, while the Shanghai Composite had risen 0.28%.
Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via Naspers, had gained 1.21%.
Gold was flat at $1,836.60/oz while platinum had fallen 0.24% to $1,028.73/oz. Brent crude was 0.18% lower at $50.32 a barrel.
The rand was flat at R15/$.
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett is due to release results for the six months to end-September later, saying it had returned to profitability, amid cost-cutting and better demand for SA sugar.
