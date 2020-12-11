Markets

JSE to contend with mostly weaker Asian markets on Friday

A no-deal Brexit is looking increasingly likely amid no signs of a breakthrough, with US stimulus talks still deadlocked

11 December 2020 - 07:04 Karl Gernetzky
The JSE faces mostly weaker Asian markets on Friday morning, with sentiment still under a little pressure due to a lack of progress in either Brexit negotiations, or US stimulus talks.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the country was ready to leave the EU without a deal, a prospect that is looking likely after marathon talks failed to lead to compromise.

“Even though talks are said to conclude on Sunday, discussions could drag on further, especially if a fresh compromise on the key issues can be found, but as a no-deal outcome seems increasingly viable on the back of recent comments,” said Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

A lack of progress in US stimulus talks is also weighing on sentiment, with hopes fading a little that a pre-Christmas deal will be reached.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was down 1.03% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.55%, while the Shanghai Composite had risen 0.28%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via Naspers, had gained 1.21%.

Gold was flat at $1,836.60/oz while platinum had fallen 0.24% to $1,028.73/oz. Brent crude was 0.18% lower at $50.32 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R15/$.

Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett is due to release results for the six months to end-September later, saying it had returned to profitability, amid cost-cutting and better demand for SA sugar.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

European markets keep steady on ECB stimulus expectation

But the pound saw its biggest drop in almost a month after Brexit talks on Wednesday night were unsuccessful
19 hours ago

Crude futures hit $50 a barrel for first time in nine months

There are continuing signs of robust demand in Asia with Chinese refiners moving early to buy crude oil from as far afield as the North Sea
13 hours ago

Market data — December 10 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
9 hours ago

