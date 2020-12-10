Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — SA government bonds and Boeing/Airbus

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

10 December 2020 - 09:12 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BACHO 12345

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose SA government bonds as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Boeing/Airbus.

McCurrie said: “I’m going for one of the favourites, SA bonds. They are truly good value, I think the big equity recovery is behind us, so why not pick something that gives you an 8% real yield and go through a unit trust because you will have liquidity.”

Shapiro said: “I think we should go for leisure stocks and you should look at Boeing or Airbus. This is not for the faint hearted, if you really want to choose something where I think there is going to be a turnaround if things go the way we think they are, I think you’re going to get really sharp turnarounds.”

