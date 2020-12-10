Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Rhodium

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

10 December 2020 - 09:07 Business Day TV
An ingot of 99.97% pure palladium. Picture: REUTERS/IIYA NAYMUSHIN
An ingot of 99.97% pure palladium. Picture: REUTERS/IIYA NAYMUSHIN

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Rhodium as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick this evening is Rhodium and technically it isn’t a company but rather a commodity and it is listed as an ETF [exchange traded fund] on the JSE.”

