WATCH: Stock pick — Rhodium
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
10 December 2020 - 09:07
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Rhodium as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick this evening is Rhodium and technically it isn’t a company but rather a commodity and it is listed as an ETF [exchange traded fund] on the JSE.”
