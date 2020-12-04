Markets JSE extends gains on Covid-19 vaccine optimism Rally continues as the all share and top 40 gain on Friday morning BL PREMIUM

The JSE was on track for its fourth day of gains on Friday, extending its rally driven by vaccine rollout optimism while rising Covid-19 related restrictions threaten sentiment.

On Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government will be implementing tighter curfew restrictions in parts of the Eastern Cape that have seen a rise in new Covid-19 cases, while the national state of disaster has been extended to January 15...