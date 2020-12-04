JSE extends gains on Covid-19 vaccine optimism
Rally continues as the all share and top 40 gain on Friday morning
04 December 2020 - 11:02
The JSE was on track for its fourth day of gains on Friday, extending its rally driven by vaccine rollout optimism while rising Covid-19 related restrictions threaten sentiment.
On Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government will be implementing tighter curfew restrictions in parts of the Eastern Cape that have seen a rise in new Covid-19 cases, while the national state of disaster has been extended to January 15...
