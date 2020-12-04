Markets

Oil rises as Opec and Russia to lift output

Producers agree on supply compromise as Covid-19 weighs on oil demand

04 December 2020 - 07:46 Aaron Sheldrick
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Tokyo — Oil prices rose on Friday, heading for a fifth week of gains, after major producers agreed to continue to restrain production to cope with coronavirus-hit demand but the compromise fell short of expectations.

Brent was up 19c, or 0.4%, at $48.89 a barrel at 1.02am GMT after gaining about 1% on Thursday. West Texas Intermediate had risen 18c, or 0.4%, at $45.82 a barrel.

Opec and Russia on Thursday agreed to ease deep oil output cuts from January by 500,000 barrels per day, failing to come to a compromise on a broader policy for the rest of next year.

“They came up with the ultimate compromise,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at Axi.

Opec+ will meet once a month to review conditions and monthly increases will not be greater than 500,000 barrels per day (bpd).

“These meetings will bring some volatility to the market and, importantly, stand to make hedging harder for US producers,” Innes said.

The increase means that Opec and Russia, a group known as Opec+, are set to reduce production by 7.2-million bpd, or 7% of global demand from January, compared with current cuts of 7.7- million bpd.

Opec+ was expected to continue existing cuts until at least March, after backing down from plans to raise output by 2- million bpd.

Also supporting prices, Republicans in the US Congress struck a more upbeat tone on Thursday during coronavirus aid talks as they pushed for a slim $500bn measure.

The funding measure was earlier rejected by Democrats who say more money is needed to address the raging pandemic. 

Reuters

UAE’s demands point to cracks in Opec unity

Historic output agreement may be teetering on the verge of collapse, which would benefit no member
World
2 days ago

India’s gas use rebounds as clean fuel demand grows

Long-haul transport sector poised to start using LNG in trucks
World
2 days ago

Surprise fall in US stocks boosts oil prices

Optimism over Covid-19 vaccines has also buoyed markets
Markets
1 week ago

