WATCH: End-of-year edition of Share Shootout
Michael Avery hosts the Christmas stocking edition of Share Shootout, where his guests highlight a few counters worth adding to your portfolio, with all the usual caveats that a few stocks or ETFs does not a diversified portfolio make. Vaccines and stimulus are the talk of markets globally while locally, SA Inc has been rallying hard into year end. Which companies stand to be the long-term winners from the pandemic?
Avery speaks to Kokkie Kooyman, portfolio manager at Denker Capital; Humaira Surve, analyst at the global developed markets investment unit of Coronation; and Greg Katzenellenbogen, portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
