MARKET WRAP: JSE near nine-month high as global market recovery resumes
The JSE all share rose 0.8% and the top 40 0.7% on the day
01 December 2020 - 18:22
The JSE traded near a nine-month high and the rand extended its recovery from a one-week low reached on Monday as a broader global market recovery resumed on the back of improved economic data in Asia and optimistic Covid-19 vaccine announcements.
The rand was the second best emerging-market currency after the Brazilian real, while the JSE snapped a two-day losing streak as better economic data from China and South Korea added to optimism about an economic recovery...
