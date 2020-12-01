Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE near nine-month high as global market recovery resumes The JSE all share rose 0.8% and the top 40 0.7% on the day BL PREMIUM

The JSE traded near a nine-month high and the rand extended its recovery from a one-week low reached on Monday as a broader global market recovery resumed on the back of improved economic data in Asia and optimistic Covid-19 vaccine announcements.

The rand was the second best emerging-market currency after the Brazilian real, while the JSE snapped a two-day losing streak as better economic data from China and South Korea added to optimism about an economic recovery...